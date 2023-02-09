Den Huevel mud dam gets $59.5M upgrade

works being done on the once muddied dam

The upgrade of a mud dam at Den Huevel on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) is currently being undertaken by R&B Investment to the tune of $59.5 million.

The dam before

This investment is being executed through the Public Works Ministry under its Miscellaneous Roads Programme through which many community roads are constructed nationwide.

works being done on the once muddied dam

What was once an impassable mud dam is on the verge of being an asphalt road in keeping with the PPP/C Government’s promise to residents of the community.

Measuring 650m x 3.66m, the project represents the first fully constructed road of its kind in the community, which is set to significantly improve commute for residents.