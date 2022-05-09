Demetri Cameron: The construction worker who made it to Guyana’s senior team

Demetri Cameron

By: Brandon Corlette

For most Guyanese cricketers, it is difficult to represent Guyana at the senior level without national youth representation.

In the case of this lad, he only played for Berbice Under-19s, and through hard work and determination, he has found a way into the national senior team.

This is the story of the 25-year-old Demetri Cameron, the construction worker who made it to the Guyana senior team.

“Words cannot explain the feeling right now. I have been trying for so long now and I finally got the breakthrough to be in the Guyana Harpy Eagles team. It is a wonderful feeling. It has been years now I have been trying; hard work finally pays off,” Cameron said.

The right-arm Berbician fast bowler, who has an action that mirrors that of South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, started his journey at the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club. But before that, he started playing cricket at age five.

He says, “My first real cricket match was at age 10, I played in an Under-13 match against Canje.” Like Nial Smith and other Guyanese cricketers, Cameron went on to develop his skills in Trinidad and Tobago, playing club cricket.

He described that experience as a great one. “Players treat you as an international player. When you go over there is something special. It is a good achievement, some guys did not have that opportunity, so I am thankful for those experiences.”

Cameron, who left the Rose Hall Town team and then played for Port Mourant, from where he played for Berbice Under-19, is now with the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club. He has also played for Barrakpore United, Diamond Sports Club, and Cosmos.

Having a successful life is about having good balance. For Cameron, this is how he balances life as a construction worker and cricketer. “For those who know me, know that I do construction work, it is really tough, playing cricket and focusing on work. Some days when I come from work, I do not feel like going to the gym or the cricket field. Sometimes I leave work early, to make the sacrifice knowing that it will pay off some day. Thankfully, I finally got my reward and I am grateful for it.”

How did the nickname Rabada come about? He says, “I used to play for Port Mourant and I had a friend named Joshua. I was bowling an afternoon. He came and asked me if I knew a South Africa U-19 fast bowler (at that time) named Rabada. I said I did not know of him, he then said I got the same action as him. When I started playing franchise, everyone saw me bowling like him, so that is how I got the name.”

The hardworking young man says he aims to play for West Indies at the highest level, but first he wants to make a name for himself in the national set-up. “I want to play for Guyana as long as possible. I want to do good for my country, myself and all the people that supported me,” Cameron said.

In addition to Cameron, Ronsford Beaton, Keemo Paul and Nial Smith are the fast-bowling options for Guyana who will be playing the Regional Four-Day tournament in Trinidad from May 18.