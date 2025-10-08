Delinquent contractors to be barred, int’l builders welcomed as Govt to develop 40,000 houses in 5 years – CH&PA CEO

With a target of developing 40,000 houses over the next five years, the Government of Guyana has issued an invitation for Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for the construction of units across the country.

In the EOI issued by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), it is outlined that the Government is desirous of constructing housing units under the categories of Low Income (650 sq. ft), Moderate Income (800 sq. ft), Middle Income (1200 sq. ft), High Income (1800 sq. ft) and Young Professional (2200 sq. ft) across all ten administrative regions of the country.

International companies



In an invited comment, CH&PA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Martin Pertab explained that the invitation is not only limited to local contractors.

“Given the bold target set before us of constructing 40,000 homes in the next five years, the EOI is not limited only to local contractors, but international contractors are also welcomed and encouraged to express their interest. However, priority will be given to qualified local contractors with the aim of ensuring maximum local participation,” he explained.

Vice President (VP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo had previously revealed that the Government will have to explore the possibility of bringing in foreign contractors for housing projects, in light of repeated delays in existing initiatives. Jagdeo had recognised that local contractors are seemingly already at their maximum capacity.

During a press conference in August, Jagdeo had noted that “people are slow to complete a lot of the projects that they’re awarded… You know how many young professionals have come to me and said the contractors are delayed a year, they’re waiting and paying their mortgages, and the people are waiting. So, we have a problem with many local contractors; some are doing an excellent job, and many are not fulfilling their promises or doing substandard work. We have to fix that.”

The VP had emphasised that there has to be a balance between “giving our people the opportunities and getting the work done fast enough”.

Delinquent contractors



According to the CH&PA Head, internal systems are in place to ensure contractors who still have outstanding projects are flagged and possibly prevented from taking on more work with the agency or the subject Ministry.

“The CH&PA have internal systems that are designed to ensure that delinquent contractors and those who have a track record of producing substandard, delayed work are flagged. Our focus is on ensuring that the highest standard of housing construction is provided in the most efficient way possible, and contractors who have a history of poor performance do not align with this focus and therefore will not be considered,” Dr Pertab noted.

The Dr Irfaan Ali-led administration, which governed from 2020 to 2025, had set a target of distributing 50,000 house lots during that term in office – an objective they not only achieved but surpassed. In addition to the distribution of house lots, the government also constructed hundreds of young professional houses for citizens across the country.

President Dr Irfaan Ali, elected for a second term at the September 1 polls, has set another ambitious agenda for the housing sector – to construct 40,000 homes within the next five years.

Locations



The CH&PA CEO said discussions are ongoing with stakeholders to identify land for these houses.

He said the CH&PA is engaged in discussions with key agencies, including the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary/Agricultural Development Authority (MMA/ADA), National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC), and Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), regarding the acquisition of lands for housing development.

Construction, Dr Pertab said, is expected to commence by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

“The construction approach includes but not limited to public/private partnerships with contractors, consortiums, individuals, etc., and the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana,” the EOI invitation outlined.

The deadline for submission of the EOIs is October 24, 2025.