Delegation of French businesses to explore opportunities in Guyana

Non-Resident Ambassador of France to Guyana Nicolas de Lacoste

Non-resident French Ambassador to Guyana Nicolas de Lacoste has emphasised the need for Guyana to be “better known” in the European region.

Speaking exclusively with this publication during his recent visit to the country, the Ambassador – who is based in Suriname – explained that in order for more French companies to bring their businesses to Guyana, the booming South American country must better promote itself in Europe.

“Guyana must be better known in France…in Europe…It’s probably easier to speak about Guyana in front of an audience of American enterprises, Canadian enterprises, UK enterprises because Guyana is well known in these countries. We have this deficit of knowledge in France about Guyana,” the French Ambassador explained.

“Very, very few French companies knew about the economy in your country…,” he added.Expressing an interest too for France to become “more visible” in Georgetown, the French envoy said the embassy is working on having a delegation of businesses visit Guyana in the first semester of the year.

Ambassador de Lacoste disclosed that the group would represent various sectors in keeping with Guyana’s vision to diversify its economy.

Outside of the delegation, the French Embassy had in December 2022 organised a virtual conference where businesses from French Guiana and mainland France were exposed to opportunities in Guyana.

Ambassador de Lacoste noted that the event had a big audience and the interest in Guyana was significant.

“Just the hunger for information about Guyana was so important that we’ve decided not only to repeat this exercise, but to make it broader and to set up this delegation of enterprises.”

Moreover, Ambassador de Lacoste hopes that when a local office of the French Embassy opens in Georgetown in September, there will be more emphasis on boosting the economic cooperation between the two countries.

French Guiana

It was recently disclosed by President Dr Irfaan Ali that one of the country’s foreign policy goals is to expand its relationship with French Guiana – an overseas department of France.“We’re all part of the Guiana Shield. So…we’re now trying to expand that relationship,” the Guyanese Head of State had expressed.

There has been work within the Guiana Shield to improve collaboration, such as the work done during the first edition of the Guiana Shield Strategic Dialogue, where Guyana, French Guiana and Suriname came together to discuss the development of a common security masterplan back in 2021.

During a trilateral engagement in Cayenne, French Guiana, where Guyana was represented by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, the discussion centred on joint security threats and challenges facing the countries. The dialogue also underscored the importance of shared respective understanding of the regional strategic defence and security environment.

The issues of how the countries can collaborate and structure their operational and technical cooperation in the fight against the security threats and other challenges facing the populations, territories, maritime space and interests were also discussed.

Within the framework of the Guiana Shield Strategic Dialogue on security and defence and to develop a common security masterplan, the various sides agreed to exchange views and work closely on technical and operational areas, including increased joined land, and sea patrol missions.

Additionally, it was agreed to strive for a global and coordinated approach against illicit trafficking and serious crimes, including drug trafficking, illegal gold mining, environmental crimes and irregular immigration with a focus on anticipation, threat assessment, prevention.

The third area that was agreed to was response and increasing joint attention to the environment and climate change, including security and defence impact on climate change and to help safeguard essential conditions for peace and sustainable development.

Guyana-Europe

In November last year, European Ambassador to Guyana, Rene van Nes had revealed that works are progressing on the establishment of an EU-Guyana Chamber of Commerce.

“I want to have a Chamber that provides quality support both to European countries that want to come here and Guyanese companies that have an interest in working with the EU,” the Ambassador had noted.

“Guyana is one of the most exciting places to be and to do business in and I will pass that message loud and clear to…to everyone in Europe who still has not get that message,” the diplomat had highlighted.

He noted too that, “Guyana is a country of endless opportunities now and therefore I really want to bring more EU private sector to the country.”