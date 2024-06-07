Delays with e-ID card project, but initiative still alive – Jagdeo

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has revealed that there will be some delays in the implementation of the new electronic identification cards project.

In March 2023, a US$35.4 million contract was signed by the Guyana Government with German-based company, Veridos Identity Solutions for this initiative, which was expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2024.

However, Jagdeo told a press conference on Thursday that, “there is a delay with the issuance of the ID cards but it’s a project that is alive and it’s going well.”

“I know the company is working but, there could be some delays because we also have to get the local teams to manage…,” he added.

This new electronic card will be issued to Guyanese residents for the conduct of a wide array of transactions as well as to monitor the issuance of work permits in the country.

President Dr Irfaan Ali had said that the roll out of this resident electronic ID card will promote the ease of doing business and personal transaction in Guyana.

He had noted too the card’s capabilities are also in keeping with his Government’s commitment to promote e-governance in order to improve the productivity of businesses and the delivery of Government services through the introduction of e-health, e-education, e-security, e-agriculture, electronic permit, and license processing among other areas.

Moreover, with the new requirements in Guyana for work permits, managing work permits and managing the immigration process, President Ali had pointed out that this new resident ID Card will allow local authorities do conduct their monitoring of immigrants electronically.

The Head of State had further outlined other internationally-recognised features of the new resident card, which is not only ISO-certified but will also be accepted by the International Civil Aviation Organizaiton (ICAO) for international travel.