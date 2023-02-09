DEH says offices and all landfills closed this Thursday morning Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is informing the public that its offices and landfills in Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands will be closed during the morning of Thursday, February 9, 2023, to facilitate a staff meeting.

DEH indicated that notwithstanding the closures, the garbage collection schedule for today would not be affected.

Regarding disposals of large amounts of waste today, this should be done before 8:00 am.

To dispose of small residential loads, DEH said that the 24-hour drop-off area on Grand Cayman would remain open.

DEH said that DEH offices and landfills will re-open for normal business on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 1pm.

The department apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks you for your understanding.

For more information, contact DEH’s Main office at 949-6696.

NewsAmericasNow.com