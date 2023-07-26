Decomposed body of deportee found in Port Mourant house

Police in East Berbice (Region Six) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 39-year-old Ameer Ally Hoosein, called ‘Mudda’, whose partly decomposed body was discovered at his home at John’s, Port Mourant, Corentyne on Wednesday afternoon.

Hoosein’s aunt Monica Mohan, a rural constable, has said that at some time after 16:00h on Wednesday, Hoosein’s neighbours had told her they had not seen her nephew since Sunday.

“When I go, I checked through the window, but from the bridge I see blood. In front of the door had blood, and when I went to the back, they have blood and a plate, and he lie down flat with his face down; and he swell,” the woman said.

Dead, Ameer Ally Hoosein

The body was discovered in the lower flat of the building, which he had occupied, and the Police were summoned.

Neighbours had reportedly last seen Hoosein on Sunday. One neighbour said she had called out to him to give him some food, but she had got no response.

Hoosein has been described as someone who used to run errands for villagers, and did odd jobs. He had been living with his aunt after being deported from the United States more than 20 years ago, but had moved to the house wherein he was found about 18 months ago, and had been living there up to the time of his demise.

According to his aunt, a villager who lives overseas had given Hoosein permission to occupy the vacant house.

Mohan said she did not approve of the friends that her nephew had been hanging around, and had on many occasions been forced to rebuke him for various reasons. That was one reason why he had taken up the offer to move into his residence.

However, she said she had never seen her nephew using illegal drugs, but she believes that foul play may have been involved in his death.

Region Six Police Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus has said the body was examined for marks of violence, but due to the state of decomposition, none could be seen. The body was escorted to the Port Mourant Hospital, where it was officially pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty, and was transported to the Ramoo Funeral Parlour where it was stored to await post morten examination.