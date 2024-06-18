Decomposed body found in East Canje house

The house where the body was discovered

Police in Berbice are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a decomposed body at a house at Ordinance Fortland Scheme, East Canje.

Police received an anonymous call at around 18:15hrs on Monday, informing of a foul smell coming from the building.

A team of police was dispatched to the area where the discovered the severely decomposed body of a man in a chair.

The deceased was subsequently identified as 60-year-old Gandela Babulall, who was last seen alive some five days ago.

A postmortem examination will be conducted as investigations continue.