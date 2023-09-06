Decomposed body found in Bartica apartment

The decomposed body of a man was this morning found at his Fifth Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) home.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Shawn Marshall, a mechanic. The discovery was made by his brother.

Police said its investigations so far revealed that the man suffered from epilepsy and was also an alcohol and drug addict.

The man was last seen alive on September 3 by his father.

At around 02:30hrs today, Marshall’s brother went to his home where he discovered a foul scent coming from the apartment, where the victim also resided.

Upon checking, he discovered the body of his brother under his bed in a decomposed state.

The police were informed, and upon arrival at the scene, the body was found clad in black jeans, lying face down under a bed. The body was bloated and in a state of decomposition, and with no marks of violence.