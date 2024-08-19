Decomposed body found in abandoned house on Essequibo Coast

The decomposed body of a male was discovered earlier today in an abandoned house at Henrietta on the Essequibo Coast.

According to police reports, a 64-year-old resident of Henrietta reported to the Anna Regina Police Station at about 09:40h today that he was getting a foul smell emanating from an abandoned house located north of his yard.

As such, he went and made checks and observed the body of a Male in a decomposing state (with flies and worms on the body).

Ranks of the Regional Division No.2 (Pomeroon/Supenaam) Headquarters at Anna Regina and crime scene technicians visited the scene. The body, observed to be about 60 per cent decomposed, was photographed and escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital, where it was officially pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

The body is at the Suddie Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigators were told that the deceased man (no name given) had no fixed place of abode.

Investigations are ongoing.