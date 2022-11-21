Death of teacher who died after surgery: GPHC says will “act swiftly” where action is required

See below statement from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on the death of a teacher who died last week after undergoing surgery at the institution:

The Management of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) notesthe circulation of Facebook post and news publications where allegations ofneglect and negligence are being levelled against hospital staff in relation to thedeath of Ms. Shonnata Rowena Sawh who underwent a cholecystectomy at theGPHC and subsequently died on Friday, November 18, 2022. Upon receipt of thisinformation, we immediately launched an investigation to ascertain the factssurrounding the patient’s care and subsequent death.

A careful review of the timelines in the patient’s records indicate that the patientwas admitted on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, for the elective procedure withunderlying morbidities which her team ascertained were sufficiently controlled toallow medical clearance for the procedure. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022,Ms. Shaw underwent what was described as an uneventful surgery, recovered fromanaesthesia, and was transferred to the wards for further recovery as per standardoperating procedure. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the patient’s conditionstarted to deteriorate to the point where ICU care was required. Subsequently,while receiving care in the ICU the patient succumbed on Friday, November 18,2022.

While we will not divulge the specifics of the patient’s diagnosis and medicalmanagement, we are committed to a thorough investigation; where action isrequired, we are committed to act swiftly on those recommendations of thatinvestigation. Additionally, we remain committed to providing any support andinformation to the family of Ms. Shaw as they mourn her unfortunate loss.