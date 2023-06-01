Dead “Smallie” accomplice identified as “Gully Side”

The second person who was shot and killed along with Royden Durant also called ‘Royden Williams’ and ‘Smallie’ was identified as Odel Roberts also called “Gully Side”.

Dead, Royden Williams

He was reportedly one of the men who kidnapped the boat captain and held him at gunpoint to transport ‘smallie’ and others during the escape.

He was previously charged with the May 1, 2015 murder of Sophia shopkeeper, Shawn Anys but was acquitted in 2020 for the murder. He was also charged with trafficking in narcotics.