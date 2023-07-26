David Patterson arrested over claims of indecent exposure

Former Minister David Patterson at the location of the alleged crime

Former Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson was today arrested in relation to an allegation of “exposure of genitals”, an offence under the Sexual Offences Act.

Patterson, who was wanted by police for questioning in relation to the incident, surrendered himself to the police in the company of his lawyer.

At the police station, Patterson was told of the allegation made against him by a member of the public and promptly arrested.

As the investigation continues into the allegation, Patterson was subsequently placed on $200,000 station bail, and he was ordered to report to investigators tomorrow.

The probe continues and upon completion, the file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.