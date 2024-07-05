David Lammy, son of Guyanese immigrants, is Britain’s new Foreign Secretary

David Lammy

David Lammy, who has Guyanese roots, has become the United Kingdom’s new foreign secretary.

The centre-left Labour Party won a landslide victory in Thursday’s parliamentary election, ending 14 years of Conservative government and vowing to bring change to Britain.

Lammy, 51, is the son of Guyanese immigrants.

President Dr Irfaan Ali has since extended congratulations to him, expressing “congratulations to an outstanding son of the soil, the Rt. Hon. David Lammy on his appointment as the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom. On behalf of all Guyanese, I extend our best wishes and share with you our sense of pride in your success.”

“Today, I had the pleasure of speaking with the UK’s new Foreign Secretary, the Right Honourable David Lammy. I congratulated him and his government and assured him of Guyana’s strong friendship and partnership,” President Ali said in a statement to his social media page.

“Additionally, I updated him on the impact of Hurricane Beryl on the region and the need for support and collaboration from the international community. Regarding our sovereignty and territorial integrity, he assured me of the continued support of the United Kingdom. We also discussed our bilateral relationship, investments, and the UKEF support for the development of Guyana,” the President added.

Lammy was initially selected to serve on Guyana’s Natural Resource Fund Board but was unable to take up the post.