David Daniels quits AFC over ‘party disconnect’,  endorses PPP

David Daniels, the chairman of the Region Seven division of the Alliance For Change (AFC) and founder of the Small Miners Association, has resigned from the party, citing a disconnect between the political organisation and its constituents.

In his resignation letter addressed to AFC Leader Nigel Hughes, the politician said “…it has become increasingly evident that the current direction and vision of the party’s leadership no longer align with my own values or with the urgent needs of the constituents I represent – particularly the small mining communities in Region 7 and beyond.”

Daniels added that, “the disconnect between the party’s strategic posture and the lived realities of grassroots stakeholders has made it impossible for me to continue in good conscience.”

Daniels has since voiced his endorsement of President Dr Irfaan Ali and the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) for a second term in office.