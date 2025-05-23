Benn condemns Opposition's attempts to malign GPF 2,000 to graduate June 9-10; over 9,000 GOAL scholarships awarded in 2025 Kamal Ramkarran re-elected as Bar Association President Govt addresses "gross misinformation" on proposed oil spill laws High-breed sheep, new lands to help position Reg. 5 as livestock capital - Pres. Ali  Police seize over 35lbs of ganja after high-speed chase on Soesdyke-Linden Highway
David Daniels quits AFC over ‘party disconnect’,  endorses PPP

03 June 2025
David Daniels

David Daniels, the chairman of the Region Seven division of the Alliance For Change (AFC) and founder of the Small Miners Association, has resigned from the party, citing a disconnect between the political organisation and its constituents.

In his resignation letter addressed to AFC Leader Nigel Hughes, the politician said “…it has become increasingly evident that the current direction and vision of the party’s leadership no longer align with my own values or with the urgent needs of the constituents I represent – particularly the small mining communities in Region 7 and beyond.”

Daniels added that, “the disconnect between the party’s strategic posture and the lived realities of grassroots stakeholders has made it impossible for me to continue in good conscience.”

Daniels has since voiced his endorsement of President Dr Irfaan Ali and the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) for a second term in office.

