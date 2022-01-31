Dartmouth protest: 7 charged for throwing missiles at cops



Seven West Bury, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) men have been jointly charged in relation to activities during the protest in Dartmouth which began on January 19.

The men were arrested after they threw missiles at police during protests held by family members and residents of Dartmouth Village regarding the charge laid against the cop who shot Orin Boston.

Relatives and residents on January 19 blocked a section of the Essequibo Coast main road by burning tyres and other debris in protest of the manslaughter charge laid against a member of the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) Unit.

The seven men appeared virtually via Zoom before Magistrate Esther Sam at Charity Magistrate’s Court last week.

Twenty-six-year-old Mark Grant also known as “Marko”, Ravindra Singh called “Bayon”, 18; and Bently George, 49, of West Bury were jointly charged for the offence of throwing missiles at Corporal Daniels.

Additionally, 23-year-old Eton George; Kevin Singh, Quince Abrams and 25-year-old Eon Fordyce were jointly charged for throwing three counts of missiles, committed on Constable Atkins, Constable Singh, and Constable Richmond, respectively, on Friday, January 21, at West Bury, Essequibo Coast.

Bently George and Mark Grant were placed on $10,000 bail each while Ravindra Singh, Kevin Singh, Eton George, Quince Abrams, and Eon Fordyce were granted $5000. As a condition for bail, the men were ordered to remain in the confines of their home between 18:00h and 06:00h. The case will continue today, January 31.