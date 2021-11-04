Dancehall Star Mr. Lexx Released After Being Detained In Panama

Mr. Lexx was released by Panamanian authorities after being held by immigration officials in Panama City for more than 24 hours.

The dancehall veteran confirmed via his Twitter account that he has been detained at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama City since Wednesday (November 3) and is not allowed to make a phone call or a chance to explain the issue. According to Mr. Lexx, he had a prior arrest in the Central American country in 1997, which is why he was detained.

“I’ve been in an immigration room at Tocumen since yesterday,” Mr. Lexx wrote on Twitter. “They detain me and threatening to bar me because I got arrested in the US 1997…. with no chance to explain, no phone call cause for whatever reason they took my phone. They jus have me here.”

Lexx added, “So me being arrested in 1997 in US almost 30 years ago even doh the case was dropped against me, this is enough for them to bar me from this region? Naaaaaaah dis cyah right.”

Shortly after sending out the tweets from his laptop, his followers started tagging Minister of Foreign affairs senator Kamina Johnson Smith and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports Hon. Olivia “Babsy” Grange.

Several hours later, Mr. Lexx informed fans that he was released after Jamaican government officials contacted their counterparts in Panama.

“Update. They not gonna bar me. Which was all my concern. I wish i had tweeted u guys earlier. Thanks

@Babsy_grange u and ur team have my highest praise. Also thanks to Judith Edwards consulate for Panama. Thanks for moving so swiftly Raising hands. And thanks to y’all for retweeting,” the artiste wrote.