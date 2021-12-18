Home
Local
Local
Inaugural InterCaribbean flight lands at CJIA
Eyewitness: No country…
Golden Grove traffic rank named “Best Cop” for 2021
Caribbean
Caribbean
Top 12 Caribbean News Images For 2021
Kamala Harris Is A Massive Disappointment To Caribbean Immigrants And Those Who Believed In Her
Haitian Migrants Look At Second Go In Chile
Entertainment
Entertainment
Damson Idris Whine His Waistline To This Spice Dancehall Classic, Gets Mixed Reaction
Jahshii Gets Big Win With Morgan Heritage, I-Octane & Rytikal Collab
OTF Rapper Doodie Lo Files Suing Ex-Girlfriend FTN Bae Over Child Molestation Accusations
Travel
Travel
10 Top Caribbean Resorts For 2021
Blue Diamond Resorts Offers Exclusive Black Friday And Cyber Monday Savings Throughout The Caribbean
Caribbean Travel News
Business
Business
The Future Of Caribbean Money Is In The Spotlight
How To Transport Your Car To The Caribbean
Caribbean Business News Round-Up
PR News
World
World
Electric cars have given a jolt to Ford’s stock price
Inflation is bad enough. One country is making it even worse
Russian troops continue to gather near Ukraine despite warnings to Moscow
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
Super Typhoon Rai slams into the Philippines as rescue operations get underway
Reading
Damson Idris Whine His Waistline To This Spice Dancehall Classic, Gets Mixed Reaction
Share
Tweet
December 18, 2021
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
Super Typhoon Rai slams into the Philippines as rescue operations get underway
Entertainment
Jahshii Gets Big Win With Morgan Heritage, I-Octane & Rytikal Collab
Entertainment
OTF Rapper Doodie Lo Files Suing Ex-Girlfriend FTN Bae Over Child Molestation Accusations
Entertainment
Spice, Lisa Hyper Opens Up About Plastic Surgery, Dealing With Critics In Dancehall
Damson Idris Whine His Waistline To This Spice Dancehall Classic, Gets Mixed Reaction
57 mins ago
·
1 min read
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
Home
Entertainment
Damson Idris Whine His Waistline To This Spice Dancehall Classic, Gets Mixed Reaction
The content originally appeared on:
Urban Islandz
Damson Idris isn’t known as ‘dancing Idris’ for nothing. The British actor showed off his whining skills to Spice’s popular dancehall hit- “Fight Over
Home
Local
Caribbean
Entertainment
Travel
Business
PR News
World
Subscribe
Start typing to see results or hit ESC to close
See all results
Subscribe
Sign up to our newsletter to stay up to date with out curated news!
We will link this to your Email Marketing Section once that is provided.