Daily interruptions of water service in Cayman Kai for the next week Loop Cayman Islands

Water Authority-Cayman is advising customers in the Cayman Kai area of planned service interruptions that will take place in the area to facilitate ongoing infrastructure upgrade works.

According to the Water Authority, preliminary works will begin on Thursday, February 9 from 10:00pm.

Regarding this, customers will experience service interruptions on weekdays between 12am and 4am from Friday, February 10 to Friday, February 17.

The service interruption will impact customers on the following roads:

Water Cay RoadFinger Cay RoadCamp DriveKaibo Crescent

The Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience these works may cause and thanks the public for their patience and understanding.