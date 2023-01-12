“Daddy, I love you” – teen in Wakenaam accident tells father before dying

Black Immigrant Daily News

Mohamed Khan

“Daddy, I love you,” were the last words uttered by 16-year-old Mohamed Khan before he died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a tractor on Wakenaam Island.

This accident occurred on the Friendship Public Road in Wakenaam, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) at around 21:45h on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

The Guyana Police Force on Wednesday said the accident resulted in the death of the 16-year-old of Belle Plaine, Wakenaam Island.

Injured is pillion rider 21-year-old Vikash Singh of Hubu, Parika, East Bank Essequibo. Singh is hospitalised in the Wakenaam Public Hospital in critical condition.

Reports are that motor tractor TM 17151, to which was a hitched trailer TMM 509, was being driven by a 63-year-old man of Free and Easy village in Wakenaam Island, heading north on the western side of Friendship Public while the motorcycle was being driven by the late Khan, with Singh as the pillion rider, proceeding south, in the opposite direction, along the eastern side of the said road.

It has been reported that the motorcycle was travelling at a fast rate of speed, and allegedly became uncontrollable. It collided frontally with the right-side rear wheel of the trailer, and resulted in Khan and his pillion rider being pitched into a trench on the northern side of the road.

Having sustained severe injuries to their heads and about their bodies, Khan and Singh were picked up by public-spirited persons and taken to the Wakenaam Public Hospital, where they were initially treated.

Singh was admitted as a patient at the Wakenaam Hospital in a critical state, while Khan was subsequently transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour awaiting an autopsy.

The Police had earlier on Wednesday disclosed that pillion rider Vikash Singh had succumbed to his injuries, but in an updated statement, said the youth is still alive but in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the father of the dead teen, Kamal Khan said that he received a call informing him that his son had been in an accident.

“…when I went, my son’s last word to me was ‘Daddy, I love you’ continuously and I started to cry to see my son in that condition,” the grieving father said.

He said that his son recently finished secondary school.

The teen was the elder of Khan and Omattie Persaud’s two sons.

