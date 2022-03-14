D.L. Hughley Responds To Kanye West Threats To His Goons After Him

Comedian D.L. Hughley responded to threats sent by Kanye West on Sunday as the rapper went on a rant against several people on Instagram.

In a post on Instagram, Kanye West went after D.L. Hughley, saying he can “afford” to hurt the comedian, and he even shared that he had looked up Hughley’s address which was in Calabasas.

On Sunday afternoon, Hughley responded to Kanye calling his mental health into question.

“Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled?” Hughley tweeted. “Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl… Ain’t no way in hell I’d ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!! #TeamDl.”

In a subsequent tweet, he added, “#Kanye!! It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop #Pete from bustin one!! #TeamDl.”

Kanye’s comments come after Hughley commented on his divorce from Kim Kardashian, where he said the rapper’s behavior was stalking and unacceptable.

The rapper made several posts Sunday addressing Hughley while talking about his ex-wife and their kids.

“DL Hughley is a pawn,” Kanye wrote in a lengthy post. “Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u.”

Kanye West also posted a video from 2020 of Hughley collapsing on stage. That incident was reportedly caused by COVID-19, but Kanye added his spin to it.

“We gone stop letting practicing drug addicts be used by leftist to Willie Lynch our Future Black people with our own opinion are not allowed to speak in public,” Kanye captioned the clip.

He continued, “I am the glitch DL God does not like you You have no favor Your family hates you I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous Now you just known as a broke pawn at least Oprah got billions ‘allegedly’ Come on leftist Y’all gotta do better than DL This Ye Bring the real smoke baby.”