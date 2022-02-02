Cyclone Batsirai bears down on Madagascar, weeks after deadly floods

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Still reeling from the death and devastation Tropical Cyclone Ana inflicted just last week, Madagascar is bracing for another dangerous cyclone to impact the country.

The planet’s strongest storm underwent rapid intensification overnight and is now equivalent to a Category 4 Atlantic hurricane with sustained winds near 145 mph (230 kph).

Tropical Cyclone Batsirai (Bat-si-ray) is just north of the volcanic islands of Mauritius and La Reunion with forecasts indicating a potentially devastating landfall on the east coast of Madagascar this weekend.

The cyclone is forecast to briefly weaken to a Category 3 hurricane before restrengthening back to a Category 4 — something called an eyewall replacement cycle, basically what strong tropical systems do to maintain their structure. How long Batsirai takes to go through this cycle will determine its strength at landfall.

The impacts from the cyclone are already being felt on Mauritius and La Reunion. The latter is world-famous for a bevy of mind-bending rainfall records, all of which have occurred during events just like this.

