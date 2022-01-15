Cyclist dies days after struck by truck at Parika



Collin Mendonza body and bicycle on the road after struck by the truck Collin Mendonza body and bicycle on the road after struck by the truck

Two days after being hit by a truck on the Parika Public Road, East Bank Essequibo, a pedal cyclist succumbed to his injuries earlier today.

Dead is 45-year-old Collin Mendonza of Hydronie Village, East Bank Essequibo.

The accident occurred at about 12:30hrs on Thursday.

According to police investigations, the truck, #GZZ 2284, was proceeding north on the western carriageway of Parika Public Road at a fast rate of speed while the cyclist – who was on the eastern carriageway – rode into the path of the vehicle resulting in a collision.

The injured man was picked up by public-spirited persons in an unconscious state and escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was treated by a doctor and later referred to Georgetown Public Hospital.

Mendonza subsequently succumbed to his injuries sometime around 08:50h today.

Police say a breathalyzer test was conducted on the truck driver shortly after the accident and a reading of .000% micrograms was obtained.

Nevertheless, charges are expected to be laid shortly against the 27-year-old resident of Tuschen New Housing Scheme, EBE.