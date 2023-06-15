CXC to administer exams as scheduled despite stolen papers in Jamaica

CXC Headquarters

See full statement from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®):

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) advises all stakeholders, that following consultations with Ministries of Education from across the region this morning, that the regional examinations will be administered as scheduled.

To date, there has been no confirmation that the secured fire-proof cabinet containing examination papers, which was stolen from a school in Jamaica has been compromised.

CXC® reassures candidates that their best interests continue to be at the centre of the organisation’s decisions and processes and wishes all candidates well in their examinations.

As the police continue their investigations in Jamaica, CXC® and Ministry officials from across the region will continue to monitor the security of the regional examinations.