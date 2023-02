The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) is appealing to members of the public to continue getting registered for their Electronic Billing Service.

Public Relations and Marketing Manager at the CWSA, Joan Ryan says as the CWSA continues to be vigilant in monitoring the country’s water supplies during the current Dry Season.

