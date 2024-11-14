CWI launches innovative training program in Tasmania

West Indies Women's Assistant Head Coach Damien Wright with players from left, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector and Kate Wilmott

In a groundbreaking initiative to develop the next generation of West Indies women’s cricket stars, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has launched a new player development program in Tasmania, Australia.

Four promising Under-25 players — Jannillea Glasgow, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shawnisha Hector, and Kate Wilmott — are currently honing their skills in the region’s premier cricket competition, marking a significant step forward in women’s cricket development.

The program, conceived by West Indies Women’s Head Coach Shane Deitz and Assistant Coach Damien Wright, has been integrating young talents into Tasmania’s premier first-grade cricket competition.

Glasgow and Wilmott represent New Town Cricket Club, while Fraser and Hector represent Clarence Cricket Club. Fraser also appeared for Clarence in the men’s third-grade competition, while Wilmott took a wicket for New Town in a match against North Hobart.

In New Town’s seven-run win over Clarence in a women’s T20 game, Glasgow scored an unbeaten 70, while Hector remained not out on 66 for Clarence.

The initiative also provides an opportunity for these emerging cricketers to train alongside professional athletes, including members of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) Hurricanes team.

Assistant coach Wright, who is accompanying the players in Hobart, was complimentary of their efforts so far, saying,

“This is a wonderful initiative that combines high-performance training with valuable match experience. Our players are getting extensive batting time and taking on leadership roles, which is crucial for their development. They’re training four to five times a week, using world-class facilities and gaining exposure to different playing conditions.”

He added, “It’s been a great opportunity for the girls to open the batting and play in the high to middle order. They are being called upon to score runs, face the new ball, and perform with the ball as well. There are a lot of positives, and hopefully, it can continue.”

The comprehensive program includes bi-weekly training sessions with the WBBL Hobart Hurricanes, regular gym work at premier facilities, including Ninja Stadium, formerly known as Bellerive Oval, and participation in both T20 and 50-over formats of the game.

This initiative is strategically timed, with players preparing for international commitments in India this December and a home series against Bangladesh in January.

Cricket Tasmania has played a pivotal role in facilitating the initiative, further demonstrating Cricket West Indies’ commitment to innovative player development and strengthening international cricket relationships.

This initiative could pave the way for future development and expand opportunities for more Caribbean players to gain valuable experience in Australian conditions.