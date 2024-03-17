CWI CG United Women’s T20 Blaze: Guyana beat T&T by 7 wickets

Guyanese Women’s spinner Plaffiana Millington captured 4 wickets to help Guyana beat Trinidad and Tobago by 7 wickets when action in the CG United Women’s T20 Blaze bowled off today at Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts.

Bowling first, Guyana knocked over T&T for only 66 runs in 18.3 overs after Millington led the charge. Ashmini Munisar (1-11), Cherry-Ann Fraser (1-22) and Sheneta Grimmond (1-8) were also excellent during their spells.

Only Shunelle Shaw (15), Steffi Soogrim (14) and Samara Ramnauth (12) managed double figures for Trinidad and Tobago.

Guyana then cruised to 67-3 in 11 overs with opener Shabika Gajnabi guiding her side home with 24 (2×4) not out.

In-form batter, Realeanna Grimmond (13) and captain Shemaine Campbell, who raced to 19 off 9 balls with two sixes and a four, saw the Guyanese over home safely.