Customs nab $3m in illicit cigarettes, liquor, drugs

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

File photo/Marvin Hamilton

THE CUSTOMS and Excise Division’s Marine Interdiction Unit has reported the seizure of illegal cigarettes and a “large quantity of various types of premium alcohol,” which it estimated have a combined street value of $3 million.

Customs issued a statement on Monday, saying, “Over the past five days, officers of the Customs and Excise Division have seized large quantities of illicit drugs and other contraband at various locations throughout Trinidad.”

However, no arrests had been made by the time the release was issued.

The Customs unit reported that, together with police, it carried out a search warrant in the Couva area on Thursday, where the cigarettes and alcohol were found.

Customs also said a barrel containing over $1.5 million worth of “various strains of high-grade marijuana and purple kush” weighing 5.19kg had been intercepted and seized at a Point Lisas warehouse on Monday.

“Further inquiries led to a seizure of US$14,000 and TT$250,000 at a San Juan residence,” Customs reported, adding that, “(Officials) also detected other irregularities at an established liquor mart in the Port of Spain area.

“In all matters, investigations are ongoing and arrests are imminent.”

NewsAmericasNow.com