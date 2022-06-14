Cuba grants approval for nonstop flights between Georgetown & Havana

The Government of Cuba has granted approval to Suriname Fly All Ways Airlines to fly a nonstop route between Georgetown and Havana.

This new arrangement will see Fly All Ways flying once a week, every Saturday morning, from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) to the Jose Marti International Airport and returning the same day in the afternoon.

The schedule from the airlines will be in the public domain very soon.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) had already given permission for Fly All Ways to travel this route, and so it was left for the Cuban Civil Aviation Authority to issue the necessary permission and protocols for this arrangement to move forward.

During this week, Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba Halim Majeed, is expected to meet with the Cuban authorities, together with Mr. Hoeblal Ravind, the Fly All Ways Representative who is presently in Cuba, to assist in smoothing out some remaining wrinkles.

Ambassador Majeed has been in contact with Amichand Jhauw, President/Owner of Fly All Ways, who is excited about this achievement for it lays the basis for the opening of more business opportunities between and among entrepreneurs from Suriname, Guyana, and Cuba.

The inaugural flight from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport to the Jose Marti International Airport is expected to take place on July 16, 2022.

The general plan is to ensure that the passenger flights move forward successfully so that a scheduled Cargo Flight will be the next step in continuing relations with Cuba.