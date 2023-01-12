CUB unequivocally denies the suggestion and or implication that it has restricted access to any customer’s account

For the avoidance of doubt, the Bank places on record the following incontrovertible facts:

Caribbean Union Bank is a local Commercial Bank which is licensed by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

As a licensed financial institution, the Bank must fulfil ALL regulatory requirements.

The Bank remains sound and safe, and maintains the ability to meet all depositors’ requests.

CUB is committed to delivering the highest standards of service while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements in line with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and international standards.