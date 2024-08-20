CSEC top performer Dave Chowtie aspires to become neurosurgeon

Dave Chowtie

Dave Chowtie, one of the country’s top performers at this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination, wrote 29 subjects and has secured 23 Grade Ones and 6 Grade Twos.

Chowtie attended Queens College in Georgetown.

He has tied with two other CSEC students who also earned 23 Grade Ones.

Speaking with this publication, the young man revealed that he dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon one day.

“I feel happy and I think my hard work paid off…I don’t have any particular plans right now but my ultimate career choice is to be a neurosurgeon,” he noted.

Nevertheless, Chowtie had some advice for students currently preparing to write exams.

“I would tell them to get your SBAs out of the way early so that you have a lot of time to study, make sure your focus in class, YouTube helps a lot and you have to study from your syllabus because the syllabus is exactly what is going to come on the exam,” he stated.