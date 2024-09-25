CSEC pass rate in Reg. 9 is 48.5% – MoE debunks Hughes’ inaccuracies

Education Minister Priya Manickchand

See full statement from the Ministry of Education:

The Ministry of Education urges the public and the press to regard statements made by Nigel Hughes and the AFC with skepticism unless verified by official sources.

Mr. Hughes has repeatedly provided misleading information about various educational issues, including his recent claim that the pass rate is merely 5%.

In stark contrast, the actual overall pass rate for Region 9 is 48.5%, reflecting the performance of individual schools: St. Ignatius Secondary School at 56.3%, Annai Secondary School at 46.2%, Aishalton Secondary School at 44.5%, and others ranging down to 29.7%.

The Government of Guyana is committed to enhancing the educational landscape by increasing school infrastructure, ensuring access to quality furniture, training teachers, providing essential textbooks and school meals, and expanding the learning channel across communities.

Politicians are urged to avoid spreading misinformation about education, as it undermines the nation’s progress and well-being of its learners.