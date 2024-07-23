Crucial transformers for GtE project arrive in Guyana

One of the 241 metric tons transformers being offloaded and prepped for movement at the John Fernandes Limited Terminal

Last week, the BBC Echo Vessel successfully berthed at the Muneshwers Shipping, John Fernandes and Guyana Shore Base Inc. Terminals, bringing with it crucial transformers for Guyana’s highly anticipated Gas-to-Energy and the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Enhancement Projects.

Among the 16 transformers delivered were two record-breaking units, each weighing an unprecedented 241 metric tons—the heaviest cargo ever managed in Guyana.

Cranes Guyana Inc. (CGI), a subsidiary of Muneshwers Limited and John Fernandes Limited, was awarded the contract by Boltcargo India to manage the discharge, side-wharfage, transportation, and storage of nine transformers.

Of this amount, Muneshwers Limited facilitated the side-wharfage for the offloading of six transformers and miscellaneous cargo, while JFL was responsible for the discharge of three including the two massive 241 metric ton transformers, which were then transported by Daco Heavy Lift to JFL’s Inland Terminal for storage. Paragon Transport and Lifting Services alongside Sammy Multilift Services Guyana Inc. and RSD Cargo Transit Inc. handled the transportation of seven transformers and 244 accessories.

The complexity of this historic arrival was underscored by the 12 hours it took to safely transport one 241 metric ton transformer from Water Street to the JFL Inland Terminal on Mandela Avenue. The entire operation spanned five days and required over 3,300 man-hours, not including additional support from GPL, GTT, and the Guyana Police Force.

The nine mentioned transformers were sourced by Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd and transported to Guyana with the assistance of Boltcargo India. These transformers will facilitate the creation of new substations, directly supporting the Guyana Integrated Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant and ensuring a reliable and robust energy distribution network.

Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) discharged the remaining seven transformers aboard BBC Echo at their Houston facility for LINDSAYCA CH4, a company which has been commissioned by the Government of Guyana to construct an integrated Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) extraction plant and a 300MW Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power plant.

The seven transformers offloaded there for LINDSAYCA CH4 were transported by Biddle Inc. and are currently being stored at the GYSBI Industrial Estate at McDoom, where the heavier three of the seven transformers, with a weight of 129 metric ton each, were offloaded in a tandem lift between Sammy Multilift Services Guyana Inc. and GYSBI.

They now await transit to the project site at Wales, West Bank Demerara.

Besides offloading and storing these transformers, GYSBI has played a pivotal role in managing the necessary pipes for the gas pipeline from offshore to onshore. The pipe distribution campaign, which began in mid to late 2023, concluded in the late first quarter of 2024.

Additionally, GYSBI has been supporting LINDSAYCA CH4 with Earth, Soil Remediation, and Surcharge works at the project site. Before engaging with LINDSAYCA CH4, GYSBI was contracted by ExxonMobil Guyana to execute Early Works and Heavy Haul Road projects at the location, including constructing five bridges, 4,800 meters of road, and initial site preparation for the Integrated Plant Site.

The project is managed by a dedicated team of 260 staff members, 96 percent of whom are Guyanese. With the inclusion of third-party contractors and service providers, the site sees more than 400 personnel daily.

Cranes Guyana Inc., GYSBI along with Muneshwers Limited, John Fernandes Limited and Paragon Transport and Lifting Services, take immense pride in contributing to this transformative project and helping to shape Guyana’s future.

These transformers represent a significant advancement in the nation’s energy infrastructure. [Press Release]