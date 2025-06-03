Elections must not be about hate or division; it must be about competition of vision, track-record – Pres. Ali High-breed sheep, new lands to help position Reg. 5 as livestock capital - Pres. Ali  Exciting developments promised as Beharry Group acquires Pizza Hut franchise From zero surgeries under APNU+AFC, Lethem Hospital now attracts Brazilian patients – Pres. Ali PNC, APNU, AFC dangerous for democracy, economic progress - Jagdeo GECOM ready for September 1 elections – Gunraj
Local News

Criminals in masks now face tougher fines, longer jail-time as law amended

02 June 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
The Criminal Law Miscellaneous Bill 2025 was unanimously passed in the National Assembly on Monday, amending the Criminal Law Offences Act. The amended law adds a fine of upto $750,000 for the use of face masks in committing certain crimes. Those criminals also face the possibility of a three-year jail sentence, according to […]

