Local News
Criminals in masks now face tougher fines, longer jail-time as law amended
02 June 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
The Criminal Law Miscellaneous Bill 2025 was unanimously passed in the National Assembly on Monday, amending the Criminal Law Offences Act. The amended law adds a fine of upto $750,000 for the use of face masks in committing certain crimes. Those criminals also face the possibility of a three-year jail sentence, according to […]
