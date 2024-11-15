Photos necessary for $100k cash grant registration – Min. Singh Sheriff St. crash highlights challenge of ensuring compliance with traffic laws - Edghill Govt to co-invest if Karasabai residents use portion of cash grant for sustainable venture - Pres. Ali  Govt to update law to impose fines, revoke licences for illegal use of sirens, emergency lights 7 new tourism experiences launched Anil Nandlall enjoys my confidence – PPP GS
‘Cricket is a culture in Guyana’: Pretorius welcomes innovative ExxonMobil Guyana GSL T20

29 November 2024
Evident by the passionate crowds that pour into the Guyana National Stadium every time the Guyana Amazon Warriors franchise is in action; cricket culture is alive and well in the Land of Many Waters.

This fact is one that was recently highlighted by Amazon Warriors all- rounder Dwaine Pretorius following the opening game of the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) T20, where the local franchise defeated the Lahore Qalandars by 6 wickets.

Quizzed about his thoughts on Guyana’s reintroduction of a global T20 tournament featuring teams from different jurisdictions; Pretorius labelled the tournament as unique.

“There is a lot of cricket but there is no cricket that brings all countries from all over the world together. So, I think that’s something really unique to the GSL. I think it’s going to be really cool,” the all rounder said.

“I know obviously, a few years back there was something like that in India. It was one of the highlights of every local player’s career. Actually, I played in two of those and I was really, really excited or my local domestic team. So, I think it’s really cool that Guyana has started this, I think it could really, really be nice, especially because of cricket here.”

Pretorius opined about cricket culture in Guyana, “Cricket is a culture in Guyana and it’s awesome playing here. The fans really enjoy cricket and I really hope they come out and keep supporting us, keep supporting the tournament because then it’ll go from strength to strength.”

Responding to more inquiries the South African did revealed that teams in his home land would be eager to get in on the Global Super League action in Guyana.

“Unfortunately, it’s right smack bang in the middle of our domestic season back home but you never know. I know Cricket South Africa and the local teams they will be very keen to come and play, they’re always trying to challenge themselves against World Class opposition like they have here,” Pretorius explained.

The ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) T20 will continue this evening at the Guyana National Stadium, where the Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns with Victoria Cricket from 19:00hrs.

