Cricket Carnival: PSC calls for National Holiday on Tuesday

See below for a statement from the Private Sector Commission:

In light of the activities surrounding Cricket Carnival, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) is calling on the Government of Guyana to declare Tuesday, September 27, 2022, a National Holiday.

With the Guyana Amazon Warriors slated to play against Barbados Royals at 10:00 hoursfollowed by St. Lucia Kings playing against Jamaica Tallawahs at 19:00 hours, the trafficsituation on the country’s roadways will be chaotic for those working and attending school.

The Commission believes that every Guyanese should have a chance to participate in thematches given the consistent wins made by the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the previouslyplayed matches.

Further, the PSC is cognizant of the large influx of tourists who have arrived in the country for Cricket Carnival and the positive impact this will have on businesses in the entertainment industry.

The PSC is of the view that all Guyanese will welcome a holiday during this time.