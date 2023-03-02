Crane topples at ExxonMobil’s Headquarters construction site

A crane that was in operation at the construction site of ExxonMobil’s Headquarters at Ogle, Greater Georgetown today toppled over.

INews understands that no injuries have been reported.

Information on the circumstances surrounding the workplace accident was not immediately available.

An official connected with the operations revealed that investigations are underway.

NABI/KCL Oilfield Construction Services Guyana was awarded the contract to erect the headquarters, with construction cost is pegged at US$160M.

Reports indicate that ExxonMobil plans to construct the state-of-the-art facility a 15-acre site comprising two building. The plan also includes the construction of a roadway leading to the campus.

In January, a crane operating at the Guyana National Shipping Corporation (GNIC) wharf in Georgetown had toppled whilst offloading items from a vessel.