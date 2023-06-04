Craig teen found dead in chicken pen

An 18-year-old male was Saturday evening found dead in an abandoned chicken pen with a bruise on his neck.

The dead teen has been identified as Henry Williams, a labourer of Buzz a Bee Dam, Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

This publication was informed that the police are looking for a Venezuelan national who is suspected of killing Williams.

Based on information received, the teenager along with his girlfriend and her parents (all Venezuelan nationals) shared an apartment with the suspect.

At about 19:00h on Saturday, Williams was seen assaulting his girlfriend because she insisted on going to her grandfather’s residence to spend the night. As such, the suspect intervened and a scuffle broke out between him and the teenager.

During the fight, Williams armed himself with a piece of wood but the suspect retreated and quietly went into his apartment. Soon after, Williams was seen leaving the premises and went into the dark.

A short while after, an alarm was raised that Williams had hung himself. As persons rushed to the area, they found him lying on the ground in an abandoned chicken pen.

The suspect was seen running away from the scene into some bushes.

At the time of the discovery, Williams was lying on his back with a multicoloured canvass rope in the form of a hoop next to the body.

Police found a one-inch width bruise on his neck. The teenager was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the suspect remains on the run.