Crabwood Creek boat builder hospitalised after being beaten with wood, cutlass

A 30-year-old boat builder of Grant 1782 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice is currently hospitalised after he was badly beaten on Sunday afternoon by a 63-year-old man who has been taken into police custody.

Injured is Sunil Sopoi who is currently a patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Police said the victim and the suspect got into an argument after the suspect hit one of the boat builder’s goats.

During the argument, both the victim and suspect armed themselves with pieces of wood.

As the row intensified, the suspect, whose wood had exposed nails on them, lashed the victim to his hand, causing him to receive injuries.

The suspect then armed himself with a cutlass and lashed the victim to his head and body.

Public-spirited persons intervened and rushed the victim to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was treated by a doctor on duty and later transferred to New Amsterdam Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.