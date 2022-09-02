CPL Women’s T20: Rain ends play as TKR vs Warriors is abandoned

BASSETERRE, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS – SEPTEMBER 01: Covers on the field as rain stop play during the Women’s 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 2 between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park Sporting Complex on September 1, 2022 in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis. (Photo by Randy Brooks – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors women endured an agonising no result as rain washed out their Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) game in Basseterre.

BASSETERRE, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS – Stafanie Taylor (R) of Guyana Amazon Warriors toss the coin as Deandra Dottin (C) of Trinbago Knight Riders and match referee Michael Ragoonath (L) look on during the Women’s 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 2 between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park Sporting Complex on September 1, 2022 in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis. (Photo by Randy Brooks – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

After a delayed start, the Knight Riders were put into bat but struggled to form significant partnerships and could only post 105 from their 20 overs thanks to a late unbeaten 25 off 25 from Hayley Jensen.

Cherry-Ann Fraser was the pick of the Warriors’ bowlers taking 3/21 from her four overs while Shamilia Connell was economical taking 1/10 from hers.

The Warriors were frustrated by the rain as Rashada Williams and Chamari Athapathtu came out to chase and, after two overs, the rain set in and the match was abandoned with the Warriors 13/0.

This result means the points are shared between the two teams so the Trinbago Knight Riders, who defeated the Barbados Royals yesterday, now sit on three points and the Warriors, who have a game against the Royals in hand, have just one.

The final group game between the Barbados Royals and The Guyana Amazon Warriors will take place on Saturday as the teams seek to qualify for Sunday’s final. (CPL)