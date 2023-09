The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

A further batch of tickets for the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) playoffs and finals will go on sale from 9am on Thursday 7 September 2023. These can only be bought online at www.cplt20.com.

This additional batch of tickets will not be on sale at the box office and will only be available to purchase online.

The CPL playoffs and final will take place at the National Stadium at Providence from 19 to 24 September.