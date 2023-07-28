CPL 2023: Chris Sole, Sean Williams join Saint Lucia Kings

Scotland bowler Chris Sole will be joining the Saint Lucia Kings for the first half of their 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season. Sole is the first Scotland player to appear at the CPL and will be with the Kings until Bhanuka Rakapaksa joins the squad after the first five group matches.

Sole has played 38 international matches for Scotland, claiming 58 wickets in those matches and was a significant contributor to Scotland’s deep run at the ICC World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe this month.

The Kings have also announced that they have signed Zimbabwe international, Sean Williams as a replacement for Dasun Shanaka who is no longer available for the 2023 CPL.

Williams brings huge experience to the Kings squads having scored more than 7500 runs in his 238 international matches for Zimbabwe. A very useful bowling option, Williams also brings another spin bowling option to the Kings team.