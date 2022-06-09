CPCE set to reopen dorms

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Thursday met with the principal and senior staff members of the Cyril Potter College of Education

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Thursday met with the principal and senior staff members of the Cyril Potter College of Education to discuss the institution’s readiness to accommodate preservice teachers in the dorms.

From Sunday, some 92 first-year students from Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine will be staying at the Turkeyen Campus as they complete their first year of studies and prepare for their year which starts in September.

During the meeting, it was assured that all systems are in place to accommodate the students over the next few months.

Also discussed was the expansion of the College’s capacity to train more teachers from the next academic year which starts in September.

Present during the meeting were Chief Education Officer, Dr Marcel Hutson, Education Specialist Dr Olato Sam, Deputy Chief Education Officer – Development, Ms Volika Jaikishun, Director of School Boards, Mr Deonarine Hardat and Chief Inspectorate, Mr Saadam Hussain.