CPCE launches online classes for hinterland schools

The College of Education (CPCE) has launched online classes designed to empower teachers in hinterland schools.

Utilising platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams, CPCE is bringing high-quality instruction directly to educators across the region.

Over the past week, the pilot programme has successfully connected teachers as far north as Waini in Region 1 and as far south as Gunns, Deep South Rupununi, Region 9. With more than 300 educators set to participate, CPCE is committed to delivering exceptional instruction across all courses offered.

In addition to general lectures provided by specialists from the college, CPCE will host weekly cluster tutorials within the region.

This initiative aims to foster collaboration and enhance the learning experience for teachers in remote areas, ensuring that they have access to the resources and support they need.