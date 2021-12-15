Covid Task Force to conduct routine visits during Christmas season

The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) will continue to carry out routine visits to businesses to ensure they comply with the gazzetted measures.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony said Wednesday that the Task Force conducts weekly visits to ensure guidelines are being followed. Over the last month, the task force has written to over 60 businesses that were found to be breaching the guidelines.

The Health Minister disclosed that in some instances, businesses were temporarily shut down for repeated breaches.

“The Task Force will continue to do this during the season and if persons are not compliant, or if persons are repeat offenders, then certainly the taskforce will take the requisite action as it has been doing before. So, this is an ongoing process, and it continues in the month of December.”

With the Christmas season fully underway, persons are being reminded to continue to adhere to COVID-19 preventative measures and follow the guidelines in place.