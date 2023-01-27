Covid Relief Burial Grant now implemented in SVG

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Ministry of National Mobilisation and the Ministry of Economic Planning have implemented a Covid Relief Burial Grant Programme.

The grant caters to households where a family member has died from COVID-19 during the period October 2021 to present.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Director of Social Development in the Ministry of National Mobilization Merissa Finch Burke explained the reason for the time frame for the Covid Relief Burial Grant.

She also noted that the deadline has passed last week but they are still accepting applications as a few spots are still available.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/BURKE-COVID-BURIAL-GRANT.mp3

Burke said they also offer a survivors benefit grant.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/SURVIVORS-BENEFIT-GRANT.mp3

She said the persons who will be getting the survivors benefit are not eligible for a refund.

