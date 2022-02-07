Covid death toll rises to 1,182



The Infectious Disease Hospital The Infectious Disease Hospital

The country’s Covid death toll has risen to 1,182 following the demise of a 66-year-old unvaccinated woman who was infected with the novel coronavirus.

Though Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony announced during today’s Covid update that the country recorded 37 new cases within the last 24-hours, the daily dashboard released by the Ministry shows that 16 new cases were detected.

This takes the total positives recorded to date to 61,616. There are 17 persons in the ICU, 111 persons in institutional isolation, 5,242 in home isolation, and 24 persons in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 55,064.