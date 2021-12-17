Covid death toll reaches 1028

Two more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1028.

The latest fatalities are a 49-year-old unvaccinated woman from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and an 82-year-old fully vaccinated man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 23 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives to 38751.

There are 13 persons in the ICU, 44 in institutional isolation, 630 in home isolation, and three in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 37036.