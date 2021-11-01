Covid death toll increases to 925

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation

Five more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 925.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

VACCINATION STATUS

Female

66

Demerara-Mahaica

October 31

Unvaccinated

Male

67

Demerara-Mahaica

October 31

Unvaccinated

Female

88

Demerara-Mahaica

October 31

Unknown

Female

75

Essequibo Islands-West Demerara

October 31

Unvaccinated

Female

72

Mahaica-Berbice

October 31

Unvaccinated

The country also recorded 36 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 35,657. There are 13 persons in the ICU, 57 in institutional isolation, 2,758 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries are at 31,904.