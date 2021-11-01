Covid death toll increases to 925

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation
Five more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 925.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
VACCINATION STATUS
Female
66
Demerara-Mahaica
October 31
Unvaccinated
Male
67
Demerara-Mahaica
October 31
Unvaccinated
Female
88
Demerara-Mahaica
October 31
Unknown
Female
75
Essequibo Islands-West Demerara
October 31
Unvaccinated
Female
72
Mahaica-Berbice
October 31
Unvaccinated
The country also recorded 36 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 35,657. There are 13 persons in the ICU, 57 in institutional isolation, 2,758 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries are at 31,904.