COVID death toll climbs to 1006; 42 new infections

The Infectious Disease Hospital

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that as of December 05, 2021, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths in Guyana from the pandemic to 1006.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Male

76

Demerara- Mahaica

December 05

Unknown

Female

74

Demerara- Mahaica

December 03

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, some 42 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 38,160.

Of this, however, only 984 are active cases including 17 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 967 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also five persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 36,170 persons have recovered from the deadly virus.